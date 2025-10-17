Hamas captivity survivor Matan Angrest, released earlier this week in a deal with the Hamas terror group, asked IDF Chief of Staff Eyal Zamir to reinstate him as an active-duty soldier in the IDF.

The request was made during a meeting held this week at Ichilov Hospital, when Zamir visited the soldiers who were returned in the deal.

On Wednesday evening, Zamir arrived at the hospital, where he met soldiers Nimrod Cohen and Matan Angrest, both of whom were kidnapped during the October 7 massacre and returned to Israel after two years in Hamas captivity.

According to a report in Yedioth Ahronoth, Angrest told the Chief of Staff that he wanted to return to IDF service: "Zamir looked him up and down with a smile. 'If that's the case,' he said, 'you’re going back to training.' 'No,' Angrest replied. 'I want to return to operational activity.'"

The Chief of Staff then gave Matan back his Armored Corps beret and embraced him.

"I’m so happy to see you here, this is unbelievable. Don’t rush, you need to process what you’ve been through," Zamir said, according to the report.

"Throughout this journey, you’ve been on my mind, and your safety was a central consideration. We won’t rest until we bring all the deceased hostages back to Israel," he promised.