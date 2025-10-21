Israeli soccer club Maccabi Tel Aviv announced Monday evening that it will decline any ticket allocation for its fans for the upcoming Europa League match against Aston Villa in Birmingham, scheduled for November 6, reported the Independent.

The decision follows a controversial move by the local Safety Advisory Group (SAG), which - based on a risk assessment by West Midlands Police - barred visiting fans from attending the match.

The ban drew immediate criticism from across the political spectrum, including UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer, who said , “This is the wrong decision. We will not tolerate antisemitism on our streets. The role of the police is to ensure all football fans can enjoy the game, without fear of violence or intimidation.”

Opposition leader Kemi Badenoch called the decision a “national disgrace” and challenged Starmer to “guarantee that Jewish fans can walk into any football stadium in this country.” She added, “If not, it sends a horrendous and shameful message: there are parts of Britain where Jews simply cannot go.”

On Friday, a spokesman for the British government said that the government is "working with policing and other partners" to ensure a soccer game between Aston Villa and Maccabi Tel Aviv can go ahead next month "with all fans present".

"No one should be stopped from watching a football game simply because of who they are," the spokesperson said.

Despite this, Maccabi announced on Monday evening, “The wellbeing and safety of our fans is paramount and, from hard lessons learned, we have taken the decision to decline any allocation offered on behalf of away fans, and our decision should be understood in that context.”

The club emphasized its diverse makeup, noting that its squad includes Muslim, Christian, and Jewish players, and that its fan base spans ethnic and religious lines. “We have also been working tirelessly to stamp out racism within the more extreme elements of our fan base,” the statement read.

Maccabi accused entrenched groups of exploiting isolated incidents to malign its supporters. “As a result of the hate-filled falsehoods, a toxic atmosphere has been created, which makes the safety of our fans wishing to attend very much in doubt.”

The UK Government responded with concern. “We are deeply saddened Maccabi Tel Aviv have turned down their away fan allocation but we respect their right to do so,” a spokesperson said, according to the Independent. “It is completely unacceptable that this game has been weaponised to stoke violence and fear by those who seek to divide us. We will never tolerate antisemitism or extremism on our streets.”