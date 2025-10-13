US President Donald Trump expressed confidence on Monday that the bodies of most the deceased hostages still in Gaza will be retrieved and returned to Israel.

Speaking to reporters in the Egyptian city of Sharm el-Sheikh alongside Egyptian President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi, Trump was asked about the next steps now that the living hostages have been returned and replied, "They're going and looking for bodies... and they're doing it in conjunction with Israel - and they're going to be finding quite a few of them."

On the negotiations over the next phase of the Gaza Peace Deal, the President said, "It started, as far as we're concerned... In the other room, you have some of the wealthiest nations in the world... I think you'll see some tremendous progress."

Trump also said that Egypt "played a very important role" in the Gaza peace deal.

"They had a very important role with Hamas... Hamas respects this country, and they respect the leadership of Egypt," he stated.

Trump arrived in Egypt from Israel, where he gave a speech in the Knesset earlier on Monday and met with the families of hostages.

