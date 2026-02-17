Senior Hamas official Basem Naim has told the far-left American outlet Drop Site that the terrorist organization will not agree to unilateral disarmament demands.

The interview comes as President Donald Trump and Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu have reiterated calls for the demilitarization of Gaza as part of efforts to move forward with reconstruction and a potential second phase of a ceasefire arrangement.

Naim, who has been involved in ceasefire discussions, told Drop Site that Hamas “will not accede to sweeping demands" to disarm and would reject what he described as total demilitarization of the Gaza Strip. He said the group’s position is tied to broader political conditions.

“Our position on this matter is very clear," Naim said. “Before speaking about disarmament or confiscation of weapons, we believe it is necessary for Netanyahu and his extremist government, along with the mediators and the American guarantor, to ensure full implementation of everything agreed upon in the first phase."

He added that the issue is “fundamentally political, not security-based," and argued that the solution lies in ending what he termed the “Zionist occupation."

Naim maintained that Hamas is willing to discuss the status of its weapons only within the framework of a long-term ceasefire and a political process that would lead to the establishment of a Palestinian state. According to him, during such a period, the resistance would commit to a ceasefire under Palestinian, Arab, and international supervision, and weapons could be removed from active use and stored.

“Israel must be restrained from continuing the aggression, and it must be ensured that a multi-year ceasefire-three, five, or seven years-runs parallel to the political process," he said.

Addressing proposals for disarmament without reciprocal guarantees, Naim asked, “How can there be talk of disarmament while the aggression continues and Netanyahu does not commit to the ceasefire?" He further questioned whether disarmament would leave Israel free to operate militarily in Gaza without restrictions.

Naim also criticized statements suggesting that disarmament must precede reconstruction or Israeli withdrawal. Referring to remarks attributed to international officials, he said, “It is a disgrace to hear some American or international politician saying, ‘Either disarmament or war.’"