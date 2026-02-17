Morocco, Greece, and Albania are in advanced discussions with the United States to send soldiers as part of the international stabilization force in the Gaza Strip, Kan 11 News reported on Monday evening.

Morocco is expected to be the first Arab country to join the force. Morocco restored diplomatic ties with Israel as part of the Abraham Accords in 2020, an initiative brokered by Trump during his first term in office, and which has led to increased cooperation between the two countries.

Representatives from the US military command in Kiryat Gat recently contacted the IDF Southern Command to coordinate the deployment of troops to the area between Rafah and Khan Yunis, where a new base for the multinational force will be established.

The base, located in the southern part of the Gaza Strip, is expected to house representatives from several armies, including contractors who will plan its construction. Work is expected to begin at the end of the month.

Last week, it was reported that Indonesia had approved the deployment of thousands of its soldiers to the Gaza Strip as part of the force initiated by US President Donald Trump.