נשיא המדינה ורעייתו שוחחו עם אלון אהל לע"מ

President Isaac Herzog and First Lady Michal Herzog spoke a short while ago with Alon Ohel, who was released this morning from Hamas captivity and returned to Israel to be reunited with his family.

The President told him: “Alon, on behalf of all the people of Israel, on behalf of the entire State of Israel - we were so worried about you and we are so happy and overjoyed! You have an amazing mother, an amazing father, an amazing sister, and an amazing brother. Welcome home from the bottom of our hearts.”

Alon replied to the President: “Thank you very much for accompanying my family throughout this time.”

First Lady Michal Herzog added: “You have a wonderful family, and that’s why we’re sure you are wonderful too. We’re looking forward to meeting you in person.”

The President concluded the conversation by inviting Alon - a talented pianist - to play the piano at the President’s Residence: “The piano at the President’s Residence is waiting for you!”