Israel National NewsDefense/SecurityWatch: Returning hostages cross into Israeli territoryWatch: Returning hostages cross into Israeli territoryThe IDF has released footage of the returning hostages' arrival in Israel. Watch.Israel National News Oct 13, 2025, 10:28 AM (GMT+3)hostagesSwords of IronHostages in GazaRelated articles:'I don’t know how to carry all of this’Thousands attend holiday prayers at the Western WallGovernment 'committed to the return of all hostages''We’re all on the path to closure' Found a mistake? Contact usGet the latest news in your mailbox