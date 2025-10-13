At least 27 people have been killed in recent days after violent clashes broke out between armed militias opposed to Hamas and Hamas members who returned to Gaza following Israel’s withdrawal.

Eyewitnesses said the fighting erupted in the Tel al-Hawa neighborhood of southern Gaza after a force of about 300 armed Hamas members stormed a residential building where gunmen from the anti-Hamas Dughmush family were holed up. Residents described scenes of panic as many families fled the area under heavy fire.

“This time, people weren’t fleeing Israeli attacks, but their own people,” one resident said.

According to the Hamas-run Gaza health ministry, eight Hamas members and 19 Dughmush clan fighters were killed. Hamas officials said Dughmush gunmen had earlier killed two of its fighters and wounded five others, prompting the organization to launch an operation against them.

A Dughmush family official told local media that “Hamas forces came to a building that once served as the Jordanian Hospital, where the family had taken refuge after their homes in the al-Sabra neighborhood were destroyed in the latest Israeli strike. Hamas wanted to evict the family to establish a new base for its forces there.”

Exchanges of fire continued in recent hours. In the past few days, three armed militias opposed to Hamas announced their support for President Trump’s initiative to end the war.