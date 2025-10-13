The Israeli government on Monday morning issued a statement welcoming seven of the hostages kidnapped during the October 7 massacre as they return home to Israel.

"Government of Israel embraces our hostages who have returned to their borders: Alon Ohel, Matan Angrest, Gali Berman, Ziv Berman, Guy Gilboa-Dalal, Eitan Mor, and Omri Miran," the statement read. "Their families have been updated by the responsible authorities that they are with our forces in the Gaza Strip and will quickly make their way to Israeli territory."

"The Government of Israel, the security establishment, the Coordinator for the Captives and the Missing, and the Prime Minister’s Office Hostages, Missing and Captives Authority will be with them and their families throughout the reception and rehabilitation process.

"The Government of Israel is committed to the return of all hostages held by the enemy and will work to that effect relentlessly and with determination."

The statement then quoted Nehemia 8:17, "'And all the congregation of them that returned from the captivity made sukkot (tabernacles) and dwelt in the sukkot...and there was very great joy.'"

It concluded with the "Shehecheyanu" blessing, "'Praised are You, Lord our G-d, King of the Universe who has given us life, sustained us and enabled us to reach this season.'"