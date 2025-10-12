US President Donald Trump spoke to reporters on Sunday before boarding Air Force One and taking off for Israel.

“This is a very special event. There are 500,000 people, yesterday and today in Israel, and also the Muslim and Arab countries are all cheering. Everybody's cheering at one time, that's never happened before,” he said.

“Usually, if you have one cheering, the other isn't. The other is the opposite. This is the first time everybody is amazed and they're thrilled and it's an honor to be involved and we're going to have an amazing time and it's going to be something that's never happened before. So, I'll see you on the plane and we're going to have a good time,” added Trump.

Trump is scheduled to land in Israel on Monday morning at 9:20 a.m. and meet Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu. He will later meet families of hostages at the Knesset before addressing the Knesset at 11:00 a.m.