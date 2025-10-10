US President Donald Trump is expected to convene a summit of world leaders focused on Gaza during his upcoming visit to Egypt, Axios reported on Friday, citing four sources familiar with the matter.

The summit, aimed at bolstering international support for Trump’s Gaza peace plan, comes as key agreements on post-war governance, security, and reconstruction remain unresolved.

Sources indicated that Egyptian President Abdul Fattah al-Sisi is organizing the summit and has extended invitations to several European and Arab leaders. Leaders or foreign ministers from Germany, France, the U.K., Italy, Qatar, the UAE, Jordan, Turkey, Saudi Arabia, Pakistan, and Indonesia are expected to attend.

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu is not expected to participate at this time, according to a US official quoted by Axios.

American officials confirmed Trump’s attendance at the summit, though the White House declined to comment.

President Trump is scheduled to arrive in Israel on Monday morning, where he will deliver a speech before the Knesset and meet with families of hostages. Later that day, he will travel to Egypt to meet with President Sisi and take part in a signing ceremony alongside the other guarantors of the Gaza peace deal: Egypt, Qatar, and Turkey.

The summit is expected to take place Tuesday morning in Sharm el-Sheikh, the site of previous negotiations, though sources say it may be moved to Monday.

