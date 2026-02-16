Qatar is considering paying the highest amount for the reconstruction of the Gaza Strip as part of the effort established by U.S. President Donald Trump’s “Peace Council," as reported this evening (Monday) on Kan News.

In the Peace Council, which is expected to be responsible for financing the reconstruction of the strip, each member country is supposed to contribute about one billion dollars to the overall project, which will include not only the reconstruction of the Gaza Strip but also funding for a peacekeeping force that will operate in the area.

Qatar is already paying high amounts for fuel entering Gaza through Egypt, and the country aims to increase its influence in the Middle East by making a major contribution to the reconstruction of the strip. According to Qatar’s approach, "He who holds the money holds the power," hence its desire to be the primary contributor to the project, likely in an attempt to maintain Hamas' rule.

Meanwhile, Israel is identifying issues in cooperation with Hamas. The organization refuses to transfer its powers to a technocratic committee that would be responsible for managing the strip once reconstruction begins.

Hamas has sent a message to Arab countries stating that it seeks to promote a model of control similar to Hezbollah's in Lebanon, meaning maintaining its control as a political body in Gaza while only relinquishing some of its weapons.

On the other hand, Israel has informed the Americans that it strongly opposes this and that Hamas should not be included in the management of the Gaza Strip.