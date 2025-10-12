US President Donald Trump will visit Israel on Monday, 13 October 2025.

Following is the schedule for his very quick visit:

09:20 - President Isaac Herzog, and Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and his wife Sara, welcome US President Trump upon his arrival at Ben-Gurion International Airport.

10:15 - Prime Minister Netanyahu meets with President Trump in the former's Knesset office.

10:45 - The Prime Minister and his wife, and President Trump meet with families of hostages, at the Knesset.

11:00 - President Trump, Prime Minister Netanyahu, Knesset Speaker Amir Ohana and Leader of the Opposition MK Yair Lapid address the Knesset plenum.

13:00 - President Herzog, and Prime Minister Netanyahu and his wife, take leave of US President Trump at Ben-Gurion International Airport.