Hamas has informed Israel via Arab mediators that it is willing to immediately release the remaining 20 living hostages later on Sunday, the Wall Street Journal reported, citing sources familiar with the details of the matter.

According to the report, Hamas' message for the first time confirmed that the terror group is indeed holding 20 living hostages captive.

Coordinator for Hostages and Missing Persons Brig. Gen. (res.) Gal Hirsch on Saturday night told the families of the hostages that it is estimated the release process will begin on Monday morning.

Hirsch noted, “Preparations for receiving the living hostages in the Gaza Strip, at the Re’im Base, in hospitals, and across all government systems have been completed. Preparations for receiving the bodies of deceased hostages have been completed. They will be transferred in a painful yet dignified process, in accordance with proper procedures, to the National Institute of Forensic Medicine for identification. We are prepared for every scenario.”

“In parallel, the international task force for locating and returning all deceased hostages who are not returned within the 72-hour period defined in the agreement will begin its operations,” he added.