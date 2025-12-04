Israeli senior political analyst Amit Segal warned that US President Donald Trump’s Gaza peace plan is collapsing, writing in a post on X that the initiative is “on life support.”

Segal said that despite Trump’s insistence that the plan’s second phase is “going to happen pretty soon,” the reality on the ground suggests otherwise. According to Segal, Hamas refuses to disarm, and no country other than Israel is willing to enter the Gaza Strip to confront the terror group - making the resumption of fighting “almost inevitable.”

He argued that Trump faces a political dilemma after repeatedly presenting his Gaza plan as historic and transformative. “How does he walk that all back?” Segal wrote.

Segal added that Israel should give the situation “a few months,” allowing what he described as the president’s “fantasies” to fade while Jerusalem demonstrates that no alternative remains to renewed IDF action against Hamas.

Trump said on Wednesday that phase two of the plan would be implemented “pretty soon,” asserting that the process is “going along well,” despite an incident in Rafah in which five IDF soldiers were injured. The IDF said it had responded to Hamas’ “blatant violation” of the ceasefire agreement with a targeted strike in southern Gaza.