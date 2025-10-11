Hamas has recently been working to restore its control over several areas in the Gaza Strip that were recently evacuated by IDF forces, BBC reported.

Local sources said the organization has reinstated around 7,000 members of its security forces in an effort to reestablish its rule in those areas.

The report also stated that Hamas has appointed five new governors for Gaza’s districts. The appointees all have military backgrounds, and some previously commanded brigades within the terror group’s armed wing.