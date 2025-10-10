נסיגת הכוחות בעזה, ודברי מח"ט 188 דובר צה"ל

In recent hours IDF units started withdrawing from footholds inside Gaza toward the agreed yellow line. Overnight the army dismantled forward positions and protected shelters at the points from which it will be vacating; the withdrawal is expected to be completed by 12:00 p.m.

At that time, the ceasefire will formally begin, and the 72‑hour period set by the agreement for the release of the living hostages will start.

Several brigades have already left the Gaza Strip after completing their missions. Among those that have withdrawn are the Givati and Golani brigades, the 188th Brigade, the Hashmonaim Brigade, and the reserve Etzioni Brigade, all of which completed their operational objectives on the ground.

The commander of the 188th Brigade, Colonel M., addressed his troops as they exited the strip, saying: “188’s positions are the peak—hold your heads high. Since October 7, 2023, you have acted with determination, comradeship, and devotion to the mission—you have fulfilled your task.”

He continued: “During the maneuver, we were physically close to the hostages; everything you have done created the conditions for bringing our brothers home. That is the deepest meaning of our fighting—to turn military power into hope.”

He added: “Along the way we lost comrades; we carry their memory with pain, and our achievements are also their victory. This current mission is over—you have made the State of Israel safer. Yet we must always remain alert, sharp and ready. The duty to protect Israeli citizens is our compass.”