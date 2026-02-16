The IDF estimates that the code name for launching the October 7 massacre was a sequence of emojis sent by Hamas’s military wing to its operatives. The assessment emerged from an analysis of phones belonging to Nukhba terrorists that were seized on the day of the attack.

According to military sources, investigators found the same emojis on the devices that had also been used in two previous instances, in September 2022 and April 2023, when the terrorist organization attempted to carry out a large-scale attack that ultimately did not materialize.

Hours before the raid on the Gaza border communities, an agreed-upon sign was circulated to operatives via WhatsApp. In retrospect, it became clear that this served as the signal to enter mosques and prepare for the assault.

According to the sources, upon receiving the signal, the terrorists arrived at mosques or designated assembly points, where they were given orders.

Some then proceeded to underground facilities and equipped themselves with military gear, while others went to storage sites, donned uniforms and vests, and armed themselves with weapons and additional equipment.

The IDF noted that on the previous occasions when the same emoji sequence was identified, the organization failed to carry out its plan, in part due to internal disagreements.

Military officials acknowledged that they would not have identified in advance an attempt at a broad invasion and the implementation of the “Jericho Wall" plan.