The Supreme Court on Friday dismissed a petition challenging the release of terrorist prisoners as part of the ceasefire and hostage release agreement with Hamas.

The ruling, authored by Justices Yael Vilner, Alex Stein, and Gila Canfy Steinitz, emphasized that the matter falls outside the legal domain.

“The decision on the matter rests with the government, and the court must refrain from interfering in it,” the justices wrote.

The court clarified that the decision is “of a distinct security nature,” and therefore “at the most difficult core of the government's powers and discretion.”

In a rare personal note, the judges concluded their ruling with a heartfelt message: “We sign our ruling in the hope of a year of peace and security for all citizens of Israel; for finding a remedy for the pain of the bereaved families and victims of hostilities; for the speedy return of all the hostages; for the safe return of all the soldiers to their homes and to their families; for the healing of the mind and body of all the wounded; And to heal the rifts in the nation. May it be.”

Starting on Friday morning, personal notices have been given to the families of Israelis who were murdered in terrorist attacks, that the terrorists involved in the murder of their loved ones are expected to be released as part of the hostage deal.

The notices to the families of the murdered civilians are delivered through National Insurance employees. Notices to the families of the fallen Israeli soldiers will be delivered by representatives of the IDF, the police, and the security agencies.

The ceasefire officially went into effect at 12:00 p.m. on Friday, after IDF units started withdrawing from footholds inside Gaza toward the agreed yellow line.

Once the ceasefire formally began, a 72‑hour period set by the agreement for the release of the living hostages kicked off.

