Starting this morning (Friday), personal notices will be given to the families of Israelis who were murdered in terrorist attacks, that the terrorists involved in the murder of their loved ones are expected to be released as part of the hostage deal.

The notices to the families of the murdered civilians will be delivered through National Insurance employees. Notices to the families of the fallen Israeli soldiers will be delivered by representatives of the IDF, the police, and the security agencies.

The government approved early Friday morning the framework for the release of all hostages - both the living and the deceased.

Ministers Bezalel Smotrich, Orit Strock, Itamar Ben Gvir, Yitzhak Wasserlauf and Amichai Eliyahu voted against the deal. Minister Ofir Sofer from the Religious Zionist Party voted in favor.

Following the government's approval of the agreement, the ceasefire in Gaza has taken effect.

In an unusual move, American envoys Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner participated in the meeting for half an hour.

Speaking during the meeting, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said, "We are at a momentous development in the last two years. We fought during these two years to achieve our war aims. The central one of these war aims is to return the hostages, all of the hostages, to the living and the dead. And we're about to achieve that goal. We couldn't have achieved it without the extraordinary help of President Trump and his team, Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner. They worked tirelessly with Ron and his team, our team."

He added, "And that and the courage of our soldiers who entered Gaza and the combined military and diplomatic pressure that isolated Hamas, I think, has brought us to this point."

250 terrorists serving life sentences are expected to be released as part of the deal.