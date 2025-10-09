The agreement reached in Egypt between Israel and the Hamas terror group focuses on the release of hostages and a ceasefire, but does not ensure the weakening of the murderous terror organization, Channel 12 News commentator Amit Segal warned.

“There is no ‘Phase B,’ that’s clear to everyone. The deal that was just signed is a hostage deal and has no bearing on anything that happens afterward. It could be that the collection of fantasies that the Emiratis will dismantle the tunnels, an international body will be established, and Tony Blair will become the governor of Gaza, will come true, but it is not mentioned in this agreement or in the tactical negotiations that took place,” Segal said.

He added, “At the moment, there is a ceasefire that continues as long as negotiations between the sides are held in good faith. It’s worth noting that until now, during [US] President [Donald] Trump’s term, when there were no negotiations, Israel returned to fighting.”

“In the end, I don’t think that in the near future we’ll soon see IDF tank columns charging into Gaza like we did in the last two ceasefires. The question is whether the IDF remains behind the international border and strikes from the air when it detects rearmament or attempts to harm it. That is the where the State of Israel is heading. The reasonable assumption is that this approach will have the backing of US President Donald Trump,” Segal noted.

He concluded, “Negotiation following the hostages' release is based on the principle of withdrawal in exchange for disarmament of the [Gaza] Strip. Since the estimation is that Hamas will not agree to this, the road to quiet is still long.”