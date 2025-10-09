The IDF is on especially high alert as a ceasefire agreement in Gaza is expected to take effect.

The IDF is concerned that Hamas may attempt to exploit the final hours before the deal takes effect to launch additional attacks, fire rockets, or carry out abduction attempts.

Speaking Wednesday night, IDF sources welcomed the deal but stressed that all forces remain under strict operational directives. IDF Chief of Staff Lt. Gen. Eyal Zamir instructed troops operating deep inside Gaza and along the northern front to remain fully alert, focus on defense, and be prepared for any unexpected developments.

Ahead of the ceasefire's implementation, the IDF has ordered a reduction in non-essential activity inside Gaza, fearing Hamas may target soldiers during the transitional period.

At the same time, the IDF has conducted a series of precision strikes on high-value targets identified in recent days, in what officials described as “closing intelligence loops” and preparing for a controlled withdrawal.