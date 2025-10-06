US President Donald Trump on Monday expressed optimism that a deal to end the Gaza war and return the hostages could be achieved.

Speaking to reporters at the White House, Trump denied a report in Axios this week which indicated that Trump had told Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to stop being “negative” about a potential deal and “take the win”.

“No, it's not true. He's been very positive on the deal. Everybody is. I think every nation is. We have just about every nation working on this deal and trying to get it done,” replied Trump, who later added, “Israel's been great.”

Asked whether he has any red lines on issues such as Hamas disarming, the President replied, “I have red lines. If certain things aren't met, we're not going to do it. But I think we're doing very well. And I think Hamas has been agreeing to things that are very important.”

Trump stated he expects a deal soon, adding the agreement for a "lasting peace" that goes beyond Gaza. "This is about peace in the Middle East," he said.

His comments came as indirect talks between Israel and Hamas about Trump’s proposal to end the war began in Egypt.

Earlier on Monday, White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt stressed that Trump’s goals remain clear: Securing a ceasefire and ensuring the release of hostages. Leavitt emphasized that technical teams are currently reviewing lists of Israeli hostages and political prisoners slated for release.

“The President wants to see a ceasefire, he wants to see the hostages released and the technical teams are discussing that as we speak to ensure that the environment is perfect to release those hostages,” she said.

