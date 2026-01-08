US President Donald Trump is expected to announce next week the establishment of "Peace Council" that will oversee the rehabilitation process in Gaza as part of launching the second phase of the ceasefire agreement, Channel 12 reported.

The council will be composed of some 15 countries from key states around the world and will oversee the Palestinian technocratic government to be established in Gaza and the reconstruction of the Strip.

According to the report, in addition to the US the council will include Britain, Germany, France, Italy, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Egypt and Turkey.

Trump is expected to head the council, and the council's envoy to the region will be Nikolay Mladenov, who previously served as the UN envoy to the Middle East.

Mladenov is expected to visit Israel in the coming days and meet with Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and other officials.

The White House declined to confirm the reports.

The expected announcement on the council follows a meeting between Prime Minister Netanyahu and Trump at Mar-a-Lago last week, in which Netanyahu agreed to move to the second phase of the ceasefire agreement.

The council is expected to convene for the first time during the World Economic Forum in Davos at the end of the month.