Israel has allocated several days for the negotiations with Hamas, which began in Sharm el-Sheikh, Egypt, Ynet reported on Monday evening.

If no breakthrough is achieved, Israel is expected to resume the fighting in Gaza, after offensive operations were halted late last week at the request of US President Donald Trump.

According to the report, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has instructed the Israeli negotiation team to prevent Hamas from deviating from the Trump plan and its accompanying withdrawal map, and to block the terror organization from raising new issues within the plan, given that Israel has already agreed to it.

Meanwhile, Kan 11 News reported on Monday evening that Hamas is demanding guarantees from mediators that if all 48 hostages are released, Israel will not resume fighting.

The talks, which officially got underway on Monday, are focused on coordinating technical details and are still in their early stages.

Trump on Sunday commented on the talks and warned Hamas that “time is of the essence or massive bloodshed will follow.”

“There have been very positive discussions with Hamas, and Countries from all over the World (Arab, Muslim, and everyone else) this weekend, to release the Hostages, end the War in Gaza but, more importantly, finally have long sought PEACE in the Middle East. These talks have been very successful, and proceeding rapidly,” wrote Trump.

“The technical teams will again meet Monday, in Egypt, to work through and clarify the final details. I am told that the first phase should be completed this week, and I am asking everyone to MOVE FAST. I will continue to monitor this Centuries old ‘conflict.’ TIME IS OF THE ESSENCE OR, MASSIVE BLOODSHED WILL FOLLOW — SOMETHING THAT NOBODY WANTS TO SEE!” he added.

