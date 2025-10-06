US President Donald Trump on Sunday warned Iran against trying to renew its nuclear weapons program.

"Iran might renew its nuclear weapons, but I hope it won't. If that decision is made, we will address it promptly," Trump told reporters.

In June, the US joined Israel and conducted airstrikes targeting Iran’s nuclear infrastructure in Fordow, Natanz, and Isfahan.

The President later stated that Iran's key nuclear facilities were "obliterated" by the strikes.

Trump later said that he would “absolutely” consider bombing Iranian nuclear sites again if he thought it necessary.

“Sure, without question, absolutely - it has to be unbelievable,” Trump told reporters when asked specifically if he would consider bombing Iran if future intelligence reports offered a concerning conclusion on its enrichment of uranium.

Trump also said he does not believe that Iran can “go back into nuclear anytime soon” following US strikes on its nuclear facilities.