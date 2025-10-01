White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt was questioned on Wednesday about the timeframe outlined by US President Donald Trump for Hamas to reply to his Gaza peace proposal , and confirmed the deadline remains unchanged.

“I will reiterate what the President of the United States said - three or four days,” Leavitt stated during a press briefing.

“There are some very sensitive discussions that are taking place, but I certainly don’t want to get ahead of any announcement at this podium,” she continued.

On Tuesday, US President Donald Trump told reporters that Hamas has three to four days to respond to his peace plan, which he presented during a press conference with Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Monday.

"We're gonna do about three to four days. We'll see how it is," Trump said. "All of the Arab countries have signed up, the Muslim countries have signed up, Israel's all signed up. We're just waiting for Hamas."

"Hamas is either gonna be doing it or not, and if it's not, it's going to be a very sad end," he added.

CBS News reported on Tuesday that Hamas is leaning toward accepting Trump’s proposal to end the war.

On Wednesday morning, however, a senior Hamas figure told the BBC that the terrorist group is likely to reject Trump's peace plan because, the source claimed, it "serves Israel's interests" and "ignores those of the Palestinian people".

(Israel National News' North American desk is keeping you updated until the start of Yom Kippur in New York. The time posted automatically on all Israel National News articles, however, is Israeli time.)