Qatar’s Prime Minister, Mohammed Al-Thani, discussed the principles of US President Donald Trump’s plan to end the war in an interview with Al Jazeera on Tuesday.

He acknowledged that the plan’s primary goal is to end the war, but emphasized that while some aspects are clear, others require further clarification and negotiation.

“What was presented yesterday are the principles of a plan that need detailed discussion and clarification on how to implement them,” Al-Thani said. “Ending the war is a clear objective of the plan, but the issue of withdrawal needs further discussion and clarification.”

He added, “This stage is significant and part of ongoing negotiations. It’s not expected to yield a perfect outcome immediately. We must build on this path to make it effective and successful.”

Meanwhile, Yisrael Beytenu chairman Avigdor Liberman called on Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to “declare clearly and unequivocally now - if Hamas does not accept Trump’s plan, we will immediately close all crossings to Gaza. No humanitarian aid, no electricity, water, or fuel. Enough is enough.”

Concurrently, IDF Chief of Staff Lt. Gen. Eyal Zamir toured the Gaza Strip on Tuesday, stating, “We are at a critical crossroads. The war continues. The bravery of our soldiers and commanders across all fronts, particularly in Gaza, is creating new opportunities and bringing us closer to achieving the war’s objectives. The IDF will provide political leadership with the flexibility to make any decision in managing the campaign. I am deeply engaged in the investigations of October 7 - we must not underestimate the enemy. We will remain vigilant and prepared at defensive lines, and act decisively to secure safety and victory.”