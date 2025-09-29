The international flotilla aiming to breach Israel’s naval blockade of Gaza resumed its voyage Sunday after undergoing repairs in Greek waters, Reuters reported.

Organizers of the Global Sumud Flotilla announced that Greek vessels had joined the mission, bringing the total number of civilian boats to 47.

“Brothers and sisters in Gaza, we sail with hope in our hearts. Your resilience is our compass, your struggle is our struggle. Together, we will break the silence of the siege,” the group declared on social media.

The flotilla includes activists from dozens of countries, among them approximately 40 Italians and Swedish climate activist Greta Thunberg. Participants have declared their intent to deliver humanitarian aid to Gaza in the coming week.

On Saturday, a flotilla of ten vessels departed from Sicily , southern Italy, aiming to join the Global Sumud Flotilla.

Italy’s Foreign Minister Antonio Tajani on Sunday reiterated his proposal for the flotilla to redirect its cargo to Cyprus, where the Roman Catholic Church could oversee distribution to Gaza. The organizers rejected the offer.

Global Sumud’s journey has been complicated by at least two alleged drone attacks while the ships were docked off the coast of Tunisia.

Tunisian authorities initially denied the presence of any drones in the area, but later reversed course and claimed that the vessels were targeted by a “premeditated attack”.

On Wednesday, the flotilla claimed it was targeted in international waters off Crete by drones equipped with stun grenades and irritants. The attack caused damage but no injuries.

Italy and Spain have deployed naval ships near the flotilla for potential rescue and humanitarian support.

Last week, Israel’s Foreign Ministry warned the participants in the flotilla, to which it referred as the “Hamas Flotilla” that Israel will not allow any breaches of the naval blockade on Gaza.

“This flotilla, organized by Hamas, is intended to serve Hamas. Israel will not allow vessels to enter an active combat zone and will not allow the breach of a lawful naval blockade,” the statement clarified.

“If the flotilla participants’ genuine wish is to deliver humanitarian aid rather than serve Hamas, Israel calls on the vessels to dock at the Ashkelon Marina and unload the aid there, from where it will be transferred promptly in a coordinated manner to the Gaza Strip,” it added.

“Israel urges the participants not to break the law and to accept Israel's proposal for a peaceful transfer of any aid they might have,” the statement concluded.