Tunisia’s Interior Ministry stated on Wednesday that a “premeditated aggression” struck a Gaza-bound aid flotilla docked in Tunisian waters, marking the first official acknowledgment of two suspected drone attacks in as many days, AFP reported.

The Global Sumud Flotilla, which aims to challenge Israel’s blockade of Gaza, claimed that its British-flagged vessel Alma sustained fire damage to its top deck Tuesday night while anchored off the coast of Sidi Bou Said. No injuries were reported.

Organizers said the incident followed a similar attack the previous night.

Tunisian law enforcement vessels were seen surrounding the damaged boat, though authorities initially denied drone activity. The Interior Ministry has since launched an investigation, contradicting earlier statements from the national guard, which had suggested the fire may have been caused by a cigarette, according to AFP.

Security footage released by the flotilla showed a burning object falling onto the ship. Some activists claimed to have seen the drone, noting the bow caught fire immediately.

Despite the incidents, the flotilla - describing itself as independent and unaffiliated with any government - planned to resume its journey Wednesday. However, weather conditions delayed departure. “Hopefully we will leave tomorrow (Thursday) morning,” said Brazilian activist Thiago Avila.

The activists did not directly accuse Israel but stated the attacks occurred “during intensified Israeli aggression on Palestinians in Gaza” and were “an orchestrated attempt to distract and derail our mission.”

Among the activists aboard the flotilla are Swedish climate activist Greta Thunberg and former Barcelona Mayor Ada Colau, who severed her city’s ties with Israel while in office. The flotilla has also garnered support from Hollywood figures such as Susan Sarandon and Liam Cunningham, known for his role in HBO’s “Game of Thrones.”

Thunberg was previously deported by Israel in June after taking part in another flotilla, the Madleen, which was intercepted by the IDF.

The activists were then given food and water, despite many of them having prepared prerecorded videos claiming that they were “kidnapped” by the IDF.

The Foreign Ministry said that the Gaza aid aboard the Madleen included less than a single truckload of aid, and it would be transferred to Gaza through real humanitarian channels.