The Israeli Foreign Ministry announced that the IDF has intercepted another flotilla attempting to breach the naval blockade around Gaza.

"Another futile attempt to breach the legal naval blockade and enter a combat zone ended in nothing," the Ministry stated.

"The vessels and the passengers are transferred to an Israeli port. All the passengers are safe and in good health. The passengers are expected to be deported promptly," it added.

The Freedom Flotilla Coalition (FFC) and Thousand Madleens to Gaza (TMTG), who organized the provocation, confirmed that eight boats: Abd Elkarim Eid, Alaa Al-Najar, Anas Al-Sharif, Gaza Sunbird, Leïla Khaled, Milad, Soul of My Soul, and Um Saad were intercepted by the Israeli military at 04:34 at 120 nautical miles (220km) from Gaza.

According to the organizers' statement, an eighth boat, the Conscience, was still sailing as it was attacked by an Israeli military helicopter.

The Israeli navy confirmed that it took over all of the flotilla's nine vessels and arrested 150 activists who were being taken to Ashdod.