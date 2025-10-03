לוחמי השייטת משתלטים על הסירה האחרונה במשט דובר צה"ל

Shayetet 13 naval commandos on Friday morning took control of the Marinet - the last remaining vessel of the pro-Palestinian “Sumud” flotilla bound for Gaza.

The vessel had been delayed in departure, suffered mechanical difficulties, and was warned Thursday by Israel that any attempt to approach Gaza would result in its capture.

During Yom Kippur (the Day of Atonement), Israeli security forces intercepted the flotilla, which set sail last month from Barcelona, Spain. The flotilla consisted of 41 boats carrying more than 400 activists.

The operation began on the eve of Yom Kippur and continued until Thursday afternoon.

At one point, one of the boats began sinking due to a technical malfunction, and its passengers were rescued at sea by the Israeli Navy. All vessels from the flotilla were ultimately towed to Ashdod Port.