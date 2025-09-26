A CNN report on Friday provided more details about the Trump administration’s 21-point proposal aimed at ending the war in Gaza, which has been circulated in recent days.

According to the report, the plan calls for the release of all hostages within 48 hours of agreement in exchange for a phased withdrawal of Israeli forces.

The plan, shared with Arab leaders earlier this week, has not yet been formally presented to Hamas and may still undergo revisions. It is expected to be relayed via Qatari intermediaries to the remaining Hamas negotiators in Doha, the report said.

President Donald Trump expressed optimism about the plan’s prospects, stating Thursday that the sides are “very close” to a deal.

On Wednesday, US envoy Steve Witkoff said he was confident a breakthrough would be reached in the coming days, though he declined to share further details.

Arab leaders have responded positively to the proposal, though they acknowledge it is not without flaws. “They want to see an end to the conflict as quickly as possible,” a source familiar with the discussions said.

Key elements of the proposal include, according to CNN:

- No timeline for the withdrawal of Israeli troops from Gaza.

- A clause stating Israel will not attack Qatar again.

- A prohibition on forced displacement from Gaza.

- A stipulation that Hamas will have no future role in governing Gaza.

- A two-tier interim governance structure: an international body and a Palestinian committee.

- No timeline for transferring leadership to the Palestinian Authority.

- A UN role in humanitarian aid, with no mention of the Gaza Humanitarian Foundation.

- Recognition of Palestinian aspirations for statehood, without US endorsement of a Palestinian state.

