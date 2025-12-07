Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu held a secret meeting last week with former British Prime Minister Tony Blair, who is leading international efforts to formulate a post-war solution for the Gaza Strip.

The Prime Minister’s Office did not disclose the meeting, and in response to an inquiry from Kan 11 News, stated that it does not intend to comment on the matter.

According to sources familiar with the details, Blair is promoting an initiative under which the Palestinian Authority (PA) would assume control over parts of Gaza, initially as a pilot program. If successful, the arrangement could be expanded. The plan is contingent on internal reforms within the PA.

Israel has not rejected the initiative outright, and discussions on the matter have recently taken place within the defense establishment. In meetings between Israeli officials and Blair, no fundamental objections were raised, although no practical decision has yet been made.

In recent weeks, Blair has also been working with several Arab states to secure regional backing for a framework aimed at replacing Hamas rule with a coordinated civilian mechanism - one that would ensure both regional stability and international oversight.