US President Donald Trump presided over a policy meeting Wednesday focused on the ongoing war in Gaza, joined by former British Prime Minister Tony Blair and former White House senior adviser Jared Kushner, Reuters reported.

A senior White House official confirmed the gathering, describing it as a routine session typical of Trump’s leadership style.

The meeting, held with top White House officials, addressed a wide range of issues surrounding the Gaza conflict, including the delivery of humanitarian aid, the hostage crisis, and post-war planning.

“It is simply a policy meeting,” the official told Reuters, emphasizing the strategic nature of the discussions.

Jared Kushner, who played a pivotal role in Middle East diplomacy during Trump’s first term and is married to Trump’s daughter Ivanka, returned to the policy table alongside Blair, who has remained active in regional affairs since his tenure as UK Prime Minister during the Iraq War.

US Special Envoy Steve Witkoff previewed the meeting during an appearance on Fox News on Tuesday.

“It is a very comprehensive plan we are putting together on the next day (in Gaza) and many people are going to see how robust it is and how well meaning it is and it reflects President Trump's humanitarian motives here,” Witkoff said in that interview.

“President Trump has been clear that he wants the war to end, and he wants peace and prosperity for everyone in the region. The White House has nothing additional to share on the meeting at this time,” a second White House official told Reuters.