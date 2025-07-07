The Tony Blair Institute for Global Change, led by former British Prime Minister Tony Blair, worked on a post-war plan in Gaza that included the establishment of 'Trump's Riviera' inspired by Dubai, as well as a modern industrial zone named after Elon Musk.

According to The Guardian, Tony Blair's institute worked on the project with Israeli businessmen, relying on financial models developed by the American consulting firm Boston Consulting Group.

Together, they drafted a document titled 'Gaza Economic Blueprint' in which they planned the establishment of Trump's Riviera and the Musk-named industrial zone.

The British 'Financial Times' reports the plan calls to offer half a million Gaza residents to leave the area for payment.

The team from Tony Blair's institute, along with Israeli businessmen, have already prepared a presentation of a plan named 'The Great Trust', within which private investors were supposed to invest vast amounts in Gaza after it is emptied of local residents.

The plan describes 10 'mega projects' that include, among others, a highway network named 'MBS Ring' after Saudi Prime Minister Mohammed bin Salman, and 'Elon Musk-named smart production area.' The document states that 'Gaza Strip can advance as a safe, modern, and prosperous society.'

The concept of 'cleaning out' Gaza for reclamation and development was floated by President Donald Trump, and has since been enthusiastically adopted by Israel. Prime Minister Netanyahu has stated that Israel intends to carry out the plan to clean out Gaza, and Defense Minister Israel Katz has established a dedicated authority to oversee Gazans departure.

A spokesperson for Tony Blair denied that the former British Prime Minister was involved in preparing the plan. “Tony Blair himself has neither spoken to the people who prepared this deck nor commented on it. The TBI team speaks to many different groups and organisations with postwar ‘plans’ for Gaza, but had nothing to do with the authorship of this plan,” a spokesperson said.