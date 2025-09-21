In response to the recognition of a Palestinian state by Britain, Australia, Canada, and other nations, Yonatan Kuznitz, head of the Karnei Shomron Council, has taken decisive action: the council has declared the establishment of a new Jewish community north of Highway 55, further expanding the boundaries of Karnei Shomron.

"This decision sends a clear and unequivocal message: the future of Jewish settlement is determined on the ground by the State of Israel, not in the diplomatic corridors of foreign governments," stated the council.

Karnei Shomron emphasized that this is only the first in a series of actions aimed at strengthening Jewish settlement in the heart of Samaria and securing the region’s future for generations to come.

Kuznitz commented, "While distant countries issue empty declarations, here in Karnei Shomron, we are focused on building and taking action. The settlement is expanding, sovereignty is becoming a reality, and the message is clear: we don’t just talk, we build. Karnei Shomron continues to grow and serves as a symbol of settlement in the land of our forefathers, as it has been and will continue to be."