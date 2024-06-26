An indictment was filed today (Wednesday) against a 19-year-old soldier from Ramle and her partner, a 21-year-old resident of Karne Shomron, after they smuggled dozens of illegal infiltrators into Israeli territory.

One of the illegal infiltrators they brought into Israel is a terrorist who was formerly in an Israeli jail and was released in the Schalit deal.

On one occasion, the soldier even drove the illegal infiltrators while she was wearing an IDF uniform. For this service, she charged them NIS 200-400.

According to the indictment, the soldier is in her regular service and was employed at a restaurant in Rishon Lezion, together with a cook who did not have entry and residence permits to Israel.

Together with her partner, she drove the cook from his home to the restaurant and from the restaurant to his home, while stopping on dirt roads circumventing Route 443.

Over a period of time, the cook offered the soldier to transport additional illegal infiltrators who were residents of Judea and Samaria and did not have entry and residence permits, in exchange for payment, and the female soldier agreed.

In order to carry out the plan, the defendant and her partner agreed with the illegal infiltrators on a meeting point, as well as the time of the transportation and their destination. According to the investigators' assessment, the soldier and her partner earned tens of thousands of shekels from human smuggling.