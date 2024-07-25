זירת הפיגוע בכביש 55 תיעוד מבצעי מד"א

A shooting attack was reported on Route 55 in Samaria.

Three people - a man of about 25, a man of about 30, and an additional victim - sustained light to moderate injuries in the attack.

The terrorist escaped the scene.

Magen David Adom (MDA) paramedic Yisrael Lifshitz said, "We saw the injured, they were fully conscious and suffering from gunshot wounds to their bodies. They told us that they were hit by gunfire from a vehicle driving by."

"We provided them with medical aid and evacuated them in mobile ICUs to hospitals, in light and moderate condition. We examined an additional victim, who was fully conscious and suffered a very light injury to the leg."

The IDF confirmed: "A short while ago, a report was received regarding a shooting attack adjacent to Nabi Ilyas. The details are under review."

More to follow.