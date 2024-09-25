Police on Wednesday morning arrested three Palestinian Authority Arabs traveling on Route 55 near Karnei Shomron.

The Arabs were caught after a civilian noticed a suspicious vehicle tailing him, and reported to the police. In the vehicle, police discovered a knife and drugs, as well as bottles of alcohol.

On Tuesday night, police located a number of PA Arabs, who had infiltrated pre-1967 Israel illegally, in a building in the haredi Meah She'arim neighborhood of Jerusalem. The suspects were arrested and taken for questioning.

The police received a report of the Arabs in Meah She'arim after a civilian noticed a number of suspicious individuals in the building, and expressed concern that they were Arabs who were in Israel illegally. Following the report, police officers arrived at the scene and searched the building. During the search, the officers heard noise coming from behind a door of a third-floor apartment.

The apartment was found to have six suspects, who were arrested. Initial searches of the scene revealed green identity cards, which strengthened the suspicion that the individuals were in Israel illegally. A deeper investigation revealed that four of the six did not have permission to be in Israel.

Over the weekend, two other infiltrators were discovered in the center of Jerusalem, and a woman in her 30s was arrested on suspicion that she transported them and that they are her relatives.

It was also revealed that the two infiltrators are residents of Arab localities in Judea and Samaria in their 20s and 30s, and were employed by a hairdresser in northern Jerusalem and a food business near the Mahane Yehuda market. Following this, the police detained the business owners for questioning, and have filed a prosecutor's statement against them.