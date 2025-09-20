Fighting in the Gaza Strip continues, with the IDF warning residents of a residential building in the Al-Nasr neighborhood of Gaza City to evacuate their homes ahead of a strike.

In the past hour, sources in the Strip reported that the IDF has intensified its attacks across the city.

Additional reports from Gaza indicated that the IDF carried out controlled demolitions of buildings in the northeast of the city.

Earlier on Saturday, the IDF reported that forces destroyed terror infrastructure, tunnel shafts, booby-trapped buildings, and firing positions that posed a threat to troops on the ground. In addition, weapons were located and several Hamas operatives of varying command levels, who had taken an active role in the fighting, were eliminated. Over the past day, IAF aircraft struck approximately 100 terror targets throughout the Gaza Strip in support of ground forces.

Yesterday, ground troops directed an IAF aircraft that struck and eliminated several terrorists in Gaza City. In the southern Strip, IDF Gaza Division forces continue operating in the Khan Yunis and Rafah areas, where in the past day they destroyed both aboveground and underground terror infrastructure and eliminated several terrorists.