תיעוד: חיסול מחבל שניסה להטמין מטען סמוך לכלי מסוג נמר צילום: דובר צה"ל

Over the past weeks, the 188th Armored Brigade and 828th Brigade have been operating in the Gaza City area as part of Operation Gideon's Chariots II.

The troops struck and eliminated dozens of terrorists, dismantled tunnel shafts and underground tunnel routes, and located concealed weapons in civilian areas.

Today (Sunday) the troops identified a terrorist who attempted to plant an explosive device near a Namer APC vehicle. Upon rapid identification, the troops fired at the terrorist and eliminated him.

Shortly afterwards, another terrorist cell was identified in the same area. Due to cooperation between the brigade’s Fire Control Center and an IAF aircraft, the cell was eliminated.