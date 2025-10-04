During a precise activity in southern Gaza City, troops from the 36th Division and the ISA, under the guidance of the Intelligence Directorate and in cooperation with the Yahalom Unit, located a tunnel shaft adjacent to the Jordanian Hospital complex that led to an underground workshop used for manufacturing weapons.

The tunnel route is part of a Hamas terrorist organization military outpost which, according to intelligence indications, was occupied by the organization’s platoon and company commanders. It is approximately 1.5 kilometers long, and contains manufacturing rooms, meeting rooms and senior officers’ quarters.

In addition to the tunnel route located near the Jordanian Hospital, IDF troops located another tunnel shaft beneath Hamad Hospital in Gaza City.

"The Hamas terrorist organization operates systematically within hospital complexes, exploiting humanitarian facilities for military purposes," the IDF stressed. "For years the terrorist organization has built an underground system beneath hospitals across the Gaza Strip, used to manufacture weapons and to conduct combat operations."

"The activity of the Hamas terrorist organization adjacent to the Jordanian Hospital occurred without the involvement or knowledge of the Jordanians.

"IDF troops in the area continue to operate to map out the underground infrastructure that was located, and are expanding their activities to additional sites where there are indications of terrorist activity."

Map of the Hamas tunnel complex IDF spokesperson