Diaspora Minister Amichai Chikli commented in an interview on Kan Reshet Bet on the renewal of negotiations and the Trump peace plan.

"There are good foundations, first the hostages and then a withdrawal. We need to let the Prime Minister and the delegation do the work. If it weren't for the stubbornness and the campaign in Gaza City, we wouldn't have reached talks on the current outline," Chikli said.

According to another report on Kan Reshet Bet, sources involved in the negotiations said that Hamas has reservations about the withdrawal map published yesterday by US President Donald Trump.

This issue is expected to be discussed in the framework of the rapprochement talks between Israel and Hamas, which will be held tomorrow in Sharm el-Sheikh.

President Trump on Saturday night announced that Israel has confirmed an initial withdrawal line for a Gaza ceasefire.

"After negotiations, Israel has agreed to the initial withdrawal line, which we have shown to, and shared with, Hamas," Trump wrote on Truth Social. "When Hamas confirms, the Ceasefire will be IMMEDIATELY effective, the Hostages and Prisoner Exchange will begin, and we will create the conditions for the next phase of withdrawal, which will bring us close to the end of this 3,000 YEAR CATASTROPHE. Thank you for your attention to this matter and, STAY TUNED!"

Attached to the post was a map detailing the proposed withdrawal line.

The map, critically, indicates that the Philadelphi Corridor between Egypt and Gaza would remain under Israeli control, alongside "Hill 70," a key strategic hilltop overlooking Israeli territory.