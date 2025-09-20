Following IDF and ISA intelligence, IDF troops continue operational activity against the terrorist organizations throughout the Gaza Strip.

IDF troops continue expanding their activity in Gaza City, and the troops dismantled numerous terror infrastructure sites, including shafts, booby-trapped structures, structures from which Hamas terrorists operated, and sniper posts posing a threat to IDF troops.

Additionally, the troops located weapons and eliminated several terrorists of various command ranks in Hamas’ military wing, who took an active part in combat against IDF troops in the area.

כוחות צה"ל בעזה צילום: דובר צה"ל

In the areas of Gaza City and the Jabaliya, IDF troops continue operational activity. Yesterday (Friday), the troops directed an aircraft that struck and eliminated several terrorists in Gaza City.

In the northern Gaza Strip, IDF troops continue operating to dismantle terror infrastructure sites above and below ground. The troops struck several terror infrastructure sites and eliminated several terrorists.

In the southern Gaza Strip, the troops continue operational activity in the Khan Yunis and Rafah areas. Over the past day, terror infrastructure above and below ground was dismantled, and several terrorists were eliminated.

Over the past day, the IAF struck approximately 100 terror targets throughout the Gaza Strip. Among the targets struck were underground infrastructure sites, weapons storage facilities, and terrorist cells.