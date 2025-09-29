Following IDF and ISA intelligence, IDF troops continue operational activity against the terrorist organizations throughout the Gaza Strip.

As part of the operations, IDF troops continue to expand operations in Gaza City. In one incident which occurred within the past 24 hours, a terrorist fired mortar shells towards IDF troops. Firing off a rapid response, an IAF aircraft eliminated the terrorist responsible for the attack and the mortar shell was dismantled.

On Sunday, IDF troops eliminated terrorists, dismantled terrorist infrastructure, and neutralized explosive devices that were intended to harm troops in the area. The troops also dismantled structures that were used by terrorists to conduct surveillance on IDF troops.

Terrorists who attempted to plant explosive devices were also eliminated.

In Khan Yunis, troops eliminated terrorists who operated adjacent to IDF troops in the area.

Separately, the Israeli Navy struck and dismantled a weapons storage facility from which Hamas terrorists operated.