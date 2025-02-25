IDF troops identified footprints near the border in the Dead Sea area early Tuesday morning and started searching the area.

The IDF Spokesperson’s Unit later said that troops detained two suspects near the border who had crossed into Israeli territory from Jordanian territory.

The suspects were handed over to security forces for interrogation. There were no injuries among the Israeli forces.

Earlier this week, security forces uncovered significant infrastructure belonging to a ring that was smuggling arms from Jordanian territory into Israel and from there to Judea and Samaria.

Following an undercover police and Israel Security Agency (Shin Bet) investigation, over the past two months, authorities have arrested nine Israeli Arabs from the Negev region, Bir Hadaj, and the Palestinian Authority-controlled areas, all belonging to the smuggling ring.

The investigation found that the members of the ring were involved in two significant smuggling operations at the Jordanian border during the second half of 2024, which used cars loaded with a large amount of various arms to cross the border from Jordan into Israel.

Authorities also found that dozens of weapons' components that were smuggled by the ring from the Jordanian border were sold to two suspects, a father and son, residents of the Negev and Judea and Samaria, through the mediation of another suspect from Judea and Samaria.

In the past few days, four indictments were submitted against ten suspects. According to the indictment, a sizable number of weapons were imported through the Israel-Jordan border, in a sophisticated and bold manner.

In addition, some of the suspects breached the border fence and left it open for free passage, all in exchange for money. The suspects were charged with crimes of arms dealing, carrying and transferring weapons, damaging IDF property, assisting in the illegal exit from the country, drug offenses, and more.