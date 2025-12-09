The Allenby Crossing between Israel and Jordan will reopen on Wednesday for cargo and aid to Judea and Samaria and Gaza, approximately two and a half months after it was closed due to a terror attack that left two Jews dead.

A diplomatic official stated that "over the past few weeks, the required security adjustments were made at the Allenby Crossing, both on the Israeli and Jordanian sides. Additionally, the security protocols for inspecting and examining Jordanian drivers and the contents of trucks were tightened, and dedicated forces were assigned to secure the crossing."

The reopening is being done in accordance with the agreements and instructions of the political echelon. The official stressed that all trucks carrying aid for Gaza will travel to the enclave "under escort and security after a stringent security inspection."

On September 18th, a Jordanian citizen by the name of Abdel Mutlab al-Qaisi committed a combined shooting and stabbing attack.

57-year-old al-Qaisi, who drove a truck carrying aid for Gaza, exited the vehicle, shot at two IDF soldiers, and then stabbed them. A security guard at the scene neutralized the terrorist.

68-year-old Lt. Col. (Res.) Yitzhak Harosh and 20-year-old Sgt. Oran Hershko were killed in the attack. The attack occurred approximately one year after another shooting attack, which killed three employees at the same crossing.