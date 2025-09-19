IDF Chief of Staff LTG Eyal Zamir on Friday held an initial inquiry today at the scene of the terror attack that occurred Thursday afternoon at the Allenby Crossing.

Attending the inquiry were Coordinator of Government Activities in the Territories MG Ghassan Alian, the Head of the Planning Directorate MG Eyal Harel, the Commander of the Central Command MG Avi Bluth, representatives of the Israel Airports Authority, and additional commanders.

The Chief of the General Staff instructed the suspension of all convoys traveling from Jordan to Gaza until the completion of the inquiry and the implementation of lessons learned.

Later, he conducted a situational assessment and a tour at the “Yanshuf” outpost together with the Commander of the 96th Division BG Oren Simcha, the Commander of the Jordan Valley and Valleys Brigade, and other commanders.

"Yesterday, two of our soldiers were murdered here," Zamir said. "This is a grave and difficult incident; we will thoroughly investigate it and draw the necessary lessons."

"In recent months, we established a dedicated division for the eastern border, we are strengthening, and will continue to strengthen all components of defense along this border.

"Even after yesterday’s difficult incident, we must remember that the strategic-security cooperation with Jordan greatly contributes to the IDF and must be preserved."

He added, "This week, the IDF operated in multiple arenas in both defense and offense. We are approaching the holiday season, a time in which we must remain vigilant and strong in defense in all arenas. We will operate wherever we are required to prevent harm to Israeli civilians."

"IDF soldiers stand guard to enable the people of Israel to celebrate the high holidays in peace, this is our mission."