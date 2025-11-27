Two months after it was closed due to a severe terrorist attack in which two IDF soldiers were killed, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu approved on Thursday the reopening of the Allenby Crossing on the Jordanian border for the entry of goods, Galei Tzahal reporter Doron Kadosh reported.

The terminal, where the deadly attack occurred in September, is expected to renew operations, and the entry of goods and cargo is expected to resume in the coming days, possibly as early as Sunday.

The attack in September was the second of two attacks at the crossing in the past year, which claimed the lives of a total of five Israelis.

Security officials noted that the crossing will reopen to goods and cargo that do not require customs inspections. The decision to reopen the crossing was made after the security councils and the political echelon accepted the appropriate recommendations on the matter, and were instructed to prepare for this under the proper level of security.

The Prime Minister's Office confirmed the decision and stated that the crossing will operate under high security.